PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) -- Peoria fire department crews said they've seen an increase in fires over the past few months. While this may not be unordinary as season transition, it can still take a mental and physical toll on firefighters.

"We're spread more thin than we have been in the past," said Jim Bachman, Assistant Fire Chief at the Peoria Fire Department. "When we have 14 pieces of fire apparatus to operate in the city and 6 of them-- 7 of them-- are on a working fire, it can get pretty hectic."