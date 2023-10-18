PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man suffered non-life-threatening injuries Tuesday when he was shot in the chest, Peoria police said.

According to Semone Roth, a police spokeswoman, officers were called to the 2400 block of West Proctor Place after the ShotSpotter gunfire detection system indicated one round had been fired.

When they arrived just before 1 p.m., they didn’t find a victim, but about 20 minutes later, a man arrived at a local hospital by private car with a gunshot wound.

The victim told police he was sitting in his vehicle on Proctor when a man whom he didn’t know approached him and shot him. The gunman then fled, the victim said.

The matter remains under investigation and no arrests have been made.