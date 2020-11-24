Man shot in the face crashes car in downtown Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man who suffered a gunshot wound to the face crashed his vehicle in downtown Peoria.

Peoria Police responded Monday around 1:30 p.m. to the area of Main St. and William Kumf Blvd. for a multi-vehicle crash.

When officers arrived on scene, they located a man in one of the vehicles with at least one gunshot wound to the face, according to Peoria Police Spokesperson Amy Dotson. The man’s vehicle also had damage from gunfire.

The man was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries, but he is in stable condition.

Dotson says the crime scene is believed to be in the 1900 block of W. Antionette, where castings were recovered.

The incident remains under investigation.

