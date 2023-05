PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police are investigating a shooting that occurred late Sunday evening in Central Peoria.

The shooting happened in the 3400 block of North California Avenue just before 9 p.m.

Officers were investigating a shots-fired call and when they arrived, they found a man who said he had been shot in the hand by a person in a passing vehicle, said Semone Roth of the Peoria Police Department.

The injury was not life-threatening.