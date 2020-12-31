Man shot in the head Wednesday night in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One man is dead after a shooting Wednesday night in Peoria.

Peoria Police responded to the 1700 block of W Thames Dr. just after 11:00 p.m. for trouble at a residence between a male and a female.

When police arrived to the residence, they found a man with a gunshot wound to the head. The Peoria County Coroner, Jamie Harwood, was called to the scene and the man was pronounced dead.

What happened inside the home before the man was shot is still being investigated at this time by Peoria Police.

Any information about the victim will be released at a later date by the Peoria County Coroner.