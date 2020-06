KICKAPOO, Ill. (WMBD) -- Jubilee Cafe in Kickapoo is open for business. The owner, Jerry Weaver, said the dine-in option was unavailable to customers for 11 weeks. Weaver settled for curbside pick-up and carry out, but said the restaurant was making 18% of usual sales. Now, Weaver is allowing customers to eat inside the restaurant. Upon opening, he received a cease and desist letter from the Peoria County Health Department. Carey Panier, the department's director of environmental health wrote, "The department received several complaints regarding the operation of on-premise indoor dining at the establishment known as Jubilee Cafe..."

In the letter, Panier also wrote that several banners and yard signs were noted outside and on the building advertising indoor seating. "As per the executive Orders issued by the Illinois State Governor in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, on-premise consumption at restaurants and bars has been prohibited since March 16, 2020, and as of May 29, 2020, allows for outdoor dining only for on-premise consumption," Panier wrote.