PPD requests public’s help locating suspect vehicle in shooting that left a 19-year-old man dead Monday night

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Peoria Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that left one person dead Monday night.

It happened just after 6 p.m. near the Stop and Save convenience store on NE Jefferson St. When police arrived, a 19-year-old male was found inside the store. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives are now looking for a blue 2012 Chevy Silverado that was previously reported stolen with license plate number 1413403B.

The truck has aftermarket chrome and a bed cover.

Police warn the occupants of the truck are considered armed and dangerous. The public is warned not to approach, but to call 911 immediately if spotted.

Anyone with information or camera footage that could be important is encouraged to call Detective Jake Beck at 309-494-8480 or CrimeStoppers anonymously at 309-673-9000.

The case is now being considered a homicide and is under investigation.