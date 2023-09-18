PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police are on the scene of a shooting Monday night.

The department’s information officer said a nine-round shot spotter alert came in a little before 8:30 p.m. on North Sheridan Road near McClure Avenue.

Once law enforcement arrived on the scene, they said they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital with critical injuries.

At this hour, there’s no suspect information or any details about the person shot.

Peoria Police are still investigating.

This story will be updated.