WEST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man was shot near KG’s Bar on Farmington Road in West Peoria early Sunday morning.

The Peoria County Sheriff’s Office stated via Facebook that deputies responded to a shots fired incident with a large group fighting in the area.

Deputies later learned that an adult male victim from the shooting had arrived at the hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his leg.

There are no suspects at this time, according to the sheriff’s office.