Man shot overnight in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – A man is in the hospital after a shooting in Peoria early Wednesday morning.

The Peoria Police Department has confirmed that the shooting happened in the 1000 block of S. Western Ave. around 1:30 a.m. We’re told the man was taken to the hospital with an apparent gunshot wound.

UPDATE: A police spokesperson says an officer on routine patrol in the area heard shots fired and saw two men firing at another man.



First aid was given to the victim by officers on scene. The male suffered a gunshot wound to both his leg and arm. The injuries are considered non-life threatening.



A K9 search of the area located a stolen handgun in the direction the suspects fled.

The incident is currently under investigation.