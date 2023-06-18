STREATOR, Ill. (WMBD) — A 36-year-old man was shot overnight in Streator, and police are working to learn more about how it happened.

At about 1 a.m. Sunday, police were called to the intersection of W. Main and N. Bloomington Streets for a shooting. When they arrived, officers found the man with several gunshot wounds to his lower body.

The man was taken to OSF Streator before being taken to OSF Peoria to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police believe the shooting was isolated and holds no danger to the public.

Those with any additional information about the shooting are encouraged to contact the Streator Police Department.