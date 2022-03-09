MACOMB, Ill. (WMBD)– One man is dead following an early-morning shooting Wednesday at the corner of N. Charles and W. Wheeler in Macomb near Western Illinois University (WIU).

According to the Macomb Police Department, officers responded shortly after 4:30 a.m. to a report of a person shot in an apartment.

A female witness on the scene said the suspect, determined to be an ex-boyfriend, got into the apartment and shot the victim while he was laying in bed.

The male victim was transported to the McDonough District Hospital after officers arrived, but was pronounced dead just after 5 a.m.

The witness, according to a press release from Macomb police, said the suspect left the residence immediately after the shooting and entered a vehicle before leaving the area. He was later spotted near Galesburg city limits, but a Galesburg patrol officer took him into custody without incident.

He is in custody at the McDonough County Jail and awaits charges.

The investigation is still underway.

In the press release, the Macomb Police Department stated, “Please note that our hearts go out to the family of the deceased, and everyone directly impacted by this tragic incident. While the victim was not a university student, the location of the incident occurred in close proximity to the Western Illinois University (WIU) campus.”

It went on to list some resources. Western Illinois University students can access counselors, and the police department also has Chaplain services available.