Man stabbed in the head, arm

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man is hospitalized after being stabbed in the head and arm Monday night in Peoria.
Peoria Police responded to the 1000 block of NE Monroe for reports of people fighting inside a residence at around 8:30 p.m. Upon arrival, police said they found a male victim with stab wounds. He was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.
According to police, they do not have a suspect at this time.
