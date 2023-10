PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Around 4:15 p.m. on Monday, Peoria Police arrived at S. Blaine Street near W. Ann Street to find a man with multiple stab wounds.

According to Police Informational Officer Semone Roth, the man was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. At this time, there is no suspect information and the stabbing is under investigation.

This comes during a string of violent crimes in Peoria on Monday. Since 1 a.m., there have been 5 shooting victims.