PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after being stabbed in the neck while trying to break up a fight outside a Peoria business early Sunday morning.

Public Information Officer Semone Roth said just before 3:30 a.m. Sunday, police were called to a local hospital after a private vehicle dropped off a man who appeared to have a serious stab wound to his neck.

According to witnesses, the victim was stabbed while breaking up a fight outside a local business.

Police found the scene of the stabbing in the 400 block of N. MacArthur Highway and launched an investigation.

At this time, police said they do not have any suspect information.

Those with information regarding this incident or any other violent crime are encouraged to contact the Peoria Police Department at (309) 673-4521, tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-900.