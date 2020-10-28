Man stabbed in the neck early Wednesday morning

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man was hospitalized after being stabbed in the neck early Wednesday morning.

Peoria Police spokesperson Amy Dotson said officers arrived around 2:30 a.m. to the 600 block of N. Main on reports of a stabbing victim.

Dotson said the man’s injuries do not appear to be life-threatening, and he was taken to a local hospital.

The incident remains under investigation.

