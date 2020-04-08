1  of  3
Man starts GoFundMe to support local restaurants, buy food for healthcare workers

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — What started as an idea to provide meals for healthcare workers has now turned into a reality of around $10,000 being raised for the last two weeks.

Greg Whitten, General Manager of O’Brien Toyota and Lexus of Peoria, has created a GoFundMe where people can donate money, and in turn he will use the funds to buy meals for healthcare workers on the front lines against COVID-19.

Whitten says this is both to help local restaurants while saying ‘thank you’ to health professionals.

“I sent a Facebook message out and just said ‘Wouldn’t it be cool to raise some money to support some of these bars and restaurants in Peoria, and in return we could buy some meals for medical workers on the front lines. Within minutes I had responses and people telling me they were interested,” Whitten said.

As of Wednesday, Whitten says he has purchased nearly 400 meals for healthcare workers.

He plans to keep this GoFundMe up and running as long as funds are coming in to provide the meals.

You can find the link to the GoFundMe here.

