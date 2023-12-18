PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man suffered a graze wound after an incident in South Peoria, said Sgt. Amy Dotson of the Peoria Police Department.

Officers were called to the Dollar General store on Southwest Adams Street near Griswold Street at about 12:20 p.m. on a report of an armed robbery in progress, Dotson said.

The victim was at the store. His injury was not life-threatening, she said.

A person of interest is being questioned by detectives, Dotson said.

