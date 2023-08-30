FULTON COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle crash near County Road 16 just north of Illinois Route 9 at 7:53 p.m. Monday.

According to a Fulton County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, officers located a vehicle that rolled over with two men inside.

The driver suffered fracture and had a life-threatening cut to his arm. Officers worked to control the bleeding until medical personnel arrived to stabilize the driver and Air Evac flew the man to a Peoria hospital.

The passenger was treated for minor injuries on the scene but refused further treatment.

The Fulton County Sheriff Office, Fulton County EMA, Cuba Fire Department, Cass-Putman Rescue and Air Evac all responded to this incident.