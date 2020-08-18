Man suffers ‘traumatic injuries’ after Sam’s Club crash

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – A man is in the hospital following a crash in the parking lot of Sam’s Club Monday.

Peoria firefighters responded to the Peoria Sam’s Club on W. Willow Knolls Rd. just before 4:30 p.m. Monday. There, investigators say they found a pickup truck that had run into a cart holder in the parking lot.

An elderly man was inside the truck and conscious. Investigators say he suffered traumatic injuries to the side of his face due to blunt force from the metal frame of the cart holder.

Firefighters did need to use specialized rescue tools to remove the driver’s door and get him out of the car. He was taken to OSF Medical Center.

Investigators have not released further information about the patient’s status.