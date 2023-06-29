PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Several cars including a Peoria Police squad car were struck Wednesday morning when a man was trying to flee from officers.

According to Semone Roth of the Peoria Police Department, all the vehicles suffered minor damage and no one was seriously hurt.

Officers had initially responded to the 4700 block of North Knoxville Avenue on a report of trouble with a man, Roth said. That man then got into his vehicle and fled, striking several cars in the area.

A short time later, the man’s vehicle collided with a car in the area of East Frye and North Peoria avenues. That driver, the one who was struck, suffered minor injuries.

The suspect then fled on foot, but was quickly apprehended and placed under arrest in the 300 block of East Nebraska Avenue. Inside of his vehicle, officers found a handgun, Roth said.

At this time, there is no information on the name or exact age of the male suspect.