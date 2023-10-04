PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man was injured when he was struck by a vehicle in Central Peoria on Tuesday night.

According to Semone Roth of the Peoria Police Department, the man was taken to an area hospital in stable condition. No arrests have been made and the matter is still under investigation, she said.

Officers were called to the intersection of Forrest Hill and Gale Avenues just before 8:20 p.m. on a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.

When they arrived, officers saw the man down in the street in the 2000 block of Forrest Hill. That’s near the Forrest Hill Liquor store. Officers were told the man was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene at a high rate of speed.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact Peoria police at (309) 673-4521, tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-9000