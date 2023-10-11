GALESBURG, Ill. (WMBD) — A man was apparently shot Sunday night in Galesburg, according to police there.

The police department released a statement on Wednesday that a man was dropped off at OSF Healthcare Saint Mary’s Medical Center and then later taken to OSF Healthcare Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria to be treated and released.

According to police, a white Chrysler 300 had dropped off the man shortly after the shooting occurred at or near 197 N. Seminary St. Officers responded just before 4 a.m. Sunday and found “evidence of a shooting” but no victims. Then they learned about the victim being dropped off by the vehicle.

While at the hospital in Galesburg, the driver of the white Chrysler came back and after officers talked to him, they arrested Paul Stingley for being a felon in possession of a firearm. It’s not believed, however, that he was involved in the shooting.

Stingley was later charged in Knox County Circuit Court with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and the illegal possession charge. He was ordered held pending the outcome of the case on Tuesday.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact Galesburg police at (309) 343-9151 or Galesburg Crime Stoppers (309) 344-0044, or go to the Crime Stoppers website to submit a tip.