Man turns himself in after August 15 shooting

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A search for a shooting suspect has ended after a man turned himself on Thursday.

According to a Peoria Police press release, one man was shot in the face on Sunday, Aug. 15 near North Flora Avenue and West Archer Avenue, but the man is said to have non-life-threatening injuries.

On Tuesday, Peoria police were asking for help in finding the suspect, 29-year-old Jared M. Cameron.

On Thursday, Aug. 19 at approximately 1 p.m. at the Peoria Police Department, Cameron turned himself in and was arrested for aggravated battery with a firearm.

Cameron has been transported to the Peoria County Jail.

If you have any information on this case or any other investigation, call the Peoria Police Dept at (309) 673-4521, or Crimestoppers at (309) 673-9000.