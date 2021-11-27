Man turns himself in for Thanksgiving morning homicide

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Martarius McGee turned himself in for Thanksgiving Day Homicide Saturday.

According to a Peoria Police press release, McGee was interviewed by detectives and arrested for 1st-degree murder, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.

McGee shot 18-year-old Matthew C. Smith near Thrush and Peoria Avenue Thursday.

McGee is currently being held in the Peoria County Jail.

There are no other suspects at this time, however, the press release stated that the incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Peoria Police at 309-673-4521 or Crime Stoppers at 309-673-9000.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.