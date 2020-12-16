Man unhappy after Danvers cop pulled him over, officer was not wearing a mask

DANVERS, Ill. (WMBD) — A driver stopped for speeding in Danvers is now looking for answers from the village police and leaders.

Chris Ott of Normal said a Danvers police officer pulled him over for speeding Tuesday night in the village and refused to put on a mask while the two men interacted. Ott said he felt like he was at the mercy of an officer doing his job, but in a way that’s dangerous for everyone.

“You’re trapped in that situation because there’s nowhere to go. You’re in your car, and you have a public servant who’s supposed to be protecting and serving who could very easily be wearing a mask,” Ott said.

Ott said he’s now questioning how seriously the officers take the ‘protect and serve’ oath after the Tuesday night traffic stop.

Ott said he normally doesn’t take that way home but did Tuesday after hearing of traffic on the interstate. He said he was speeding and doesn’t dispute the ticket.

“I’m not questioning the ticket at all, but just angry about why did it have to happen that way. Why as a motorist in the village of Danvers do I have to feel like the only option was to put myself in harm’s way with this COVID-19 pandemic,” Ott said.

Ott said he doesn’t want the officer to get in trouble and reiterates he follows the law but wants the officer to keep others safer during a routine stop.

“I really don’t see a reason why you wouldn’t,” Ott said. “If you had an officer who for some reason due to health issues or had trouble communicating and felt that the decision was right for them not to wear a mask, then, I think you need to do right by the motorists driving through the village of Danvers and the next to the traffic stop in a different way.”

Danvers Police Chief Mike Kemp responded to the allegations tonight in a statement to WMBD saying:

WMBD also reached out to both Bloomington and Normal Police Departments to ask about their pandemic protocols. Spokespeople for those departments said all their officers must wear masks when interacting with the public.