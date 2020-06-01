Man walks across Illinois to raise money for children’s hospital

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)–A central Illinois man finished his trek across the state, here in Peoria, all to support a good cause.

Tom Brewer, 74, of Tremont is in his fourth year of walking across Illinois to raise money for OSF’s Children’s Hospital of Illinois. Brewer says it’s a family affair and his kids and grandkids will join him for the adventure parts of the way.

Brewer’s route was 110 miles and started in Monmouth. Brewer says he is thankful to be in good health and states he does this to celebrate his ability to still walk and pay it back.

“I have a couple of reasons for doing it. First of all, it’s to help the kids, they’re our future and it’s our responsibility to help them develop properly and secondly, it’s to make people aware of all the great things Children’s Hospital of Illinois does,” Brewer said.

This years’ walks took about ten days to complete. Brewer raised $23,000 for the children’s hospital. Next year, he plans to walk from Alton, Illinois to Peoria which is nearly a 150-mile walk.

To find out more about his journey, find his page on Facebook.