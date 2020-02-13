Breaking News
Man wanted for Iowa double homicide apprehended in Peoria
Closings
There are currently 11 active closings. Click for more details.

Man wanted for Iowa double homicide apprehended in Peoria

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — An Iowa man who was wanted for a double homicide was apprehended in Peoria, police said.

The Peoria Police Department said 36-year-old Matthew Dee Buford III surrendered at the police station at around 11:46 p.m. Wednesday. Waterloo, Iowa PD contacted the PPD regarding a manhunt for Buford and said there was a possibility he was headed towards the Peoria area.

Buford was taken into custody and arrested on a warrant out of Black Hawk County, Iowa. He was arrested for two counts of first-degree murder and was transported to the Peoria County Jail, where he is awaiting extradition to Black Hawk County.

The suspect’s bond is set at $1 million.

According to the Associated Press, the bodies of 42-year-old Tamica Takeisha Allison and 41-year-old Andrea Rochelle Anderson were found shot to death in a Waterloo house on Monday. Buford reportedly lived in the home as well.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories