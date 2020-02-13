Man wanted for Iowa double homicide apprehended in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — An Iowa man who was wanted for a double homicide was apprehended in Peoria, police said.

The Peoria Police Department said 36-year-old Matthew Dee Buford III surrendered at the police station at around 11:46 p.m. Wednesday. Waterloo, Iowa PD contacted the PPD regarding a manhunt for Buford and said there was a possibility he was headed towards the Peoria area.

Buford was taken into custody and arrested on a warrant out of Black Hawk County, Iowa. He was arrested for two counts of first-degree murder and was transported to the Peoria County Jail, where he is awaiting extradition to Black Hawk County.

The suspect’s bond is set at $1 million.

According to the Associated Press, the bodies of 42-year-old Tamica Takeisha Allison and 41-year-old Andrea Rochelle Anderson were found shot to death in a Waterloo house on Monday. Buford reportedly lived in the home as well.