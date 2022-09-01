PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A warrant has been issued Thursday for a man involved in an animal cruelty incident that went viral in August.

According to a Peoria County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, a warrant has been issued for Nicholas Prince not only for animal cruelty but also for an unrelated violation of an order of protection and a misdemeanor traffic warrant.

Previously, on Aug. 1, the sheriff’s office was made aware of a video of a man throwing a dog against the wall and punching it multiple times. Detectives determined the incident happened in Dunlap on July 5 and identified Prince as a suspect.

Prince turned himself in on Aug. 3 and was indicted on Aug. 11.

Anyone with information on Prince’s location is encouraged to contact the Peoria County non-emergency line at (309) 672-6011 or Crimestoppers at (309) 673-9000.