Man wanted in connection to south Peoria gas station shooting arrested

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man connected to a shooting that left one man dead has been located, the Peoria Police Department has announced.

Jamere T. Laster was located in Grand Prairie, Texas by the United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force Officers on Feb. 22, for outstanding warrants not related to this investigation.

He remained in the custody of the state of Texas until he was extradited to the Peoria County Jail on March 12. Tuesday, March 16, he was arrested for aggravated discharge of a firearm in connection with this incident.

Anyone with information regarding this incident, including business/residential camera

the footage that may be important to this investigation is encouraged to contact the Peoria Police

Department at 309.673.4521 or CrimeStoppers anonymously at 309.673.9000.