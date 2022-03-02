PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — A wanted Peoria man is on the run after getting out of jail by mistake.

The Peoria County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Marshals Task Force are asking for assistance locating 44-year-old Jordan L. Watkins. He was indicted Tuesday on a charge of predatory sexual criminal assault, with bond set at $500,000.

At about 1 p.m. Wednesday, Watkins was mistakenly released due to an “administration error.” According to Captain Chris Watkins, he was in the same pod as someone with the same last name.

Watkins is 5’9” tall, 150 lbs, with brown eyes, and black hair. Watkins said the wanted man should be considered dangerous.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call police at (309) 672-6011, Investigations Lt. Corpus (309) 258-7160, or CrimeStoppers anonymously at (309) 673-9000.