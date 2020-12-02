Man who allegedly shot at plainclothes Peoria Police officer indicted

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The man accused of shooting at a Peoria police officer in plain clothes in November was in the courtroom Tuesday.

26-year-old Laeland Howard is charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.

Peoria police say back in November an officer spotted Howard getting into a car with a gun near MacArthur highway.

The officer was following Howard in his own car when Howard stopped his car and opened fire.

Howard’s bond is set at $100,000, and he is set to be back in court for arraignment Thursday morning.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest Local News

More Local News