Man who allegedly shot at plainclothes Peoria Police officer indicted

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The man accused of shooting at a Peoria police officer in plain clothes in November was in the courtroom Tuesday.

26-year-old Laeland Howard is charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.

Peoria police say back in November an officer spotted Howard getting into a car with a gun near MacArthur highway.

The officer was following Howard in his own car when Howard stopped his car and opened fire.

Howard’s bond is set at $100,000, and he is set to be back in court for arraignment Thursday morning.