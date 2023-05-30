PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A 23-year-old man is in custody after stealing a car at gunpoint Sunday evening in North Peoria.

Michael K. Miller was arrested on a single charge of vehicular hijacking stemming from an incident that occurred in the 1700 block of North Willow Wood Drive, according to Semone Roth of the Peoria Police Department.

Officers were called to the area at about 6:40 p.m. When they arrived, they found the victim who said he was approached by an unknown person who demanded his vehicle. The assailant implied that he was armed, but a weapon wasn’t seen, Roth said.

The victim wasn’t injured. At 6:55 p.m., the vehicle was located wrecked on Grandview Drive. It was unoccupied. While searching the area, officers found Miller in a pavilion at the base of Grandview Drive.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can contact the Peoria Police Department at (309) 673-4521, tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.