Man who barricaded himself in basement arrested after hour-long negotiations with police

PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (WMBD) — A man has been taken into custody following an hour-long negotiation with local police.

Thursday at approximately 10:30 a.m., Peoria Heights Police officers were dispatched to a domestic dispute in the 3800 block of North Faber Avenue.

The department was advised the suspect was armed, had been using numerous drugs, and was currently barricaded in his basement.

After an hour of negotiations, Matthew Dempsey, 42, was taken into custody without incident.

He was charged with domestic battery, aggravated assault and had two active felony warrants.

Officers with the Peoria Police Department assisted at the scene.

