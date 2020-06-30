Man who died in Monday night shooting identified by Peoria County Coroner

Local News

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria County Coroners Office released the identity of the victim who died in a late-night shooting Monday.

County Coroner Jamie Harwood identified the man as 43-year-old Andre Leathers Sr. of Peoria. Police found Leathers in the backyard of a residence in the 300 block of N. Saratoga St.

Leather had suffered a gunshot wound and was deceased when dispatch arrived at the scene.

An autopsy is scheduled for later today. The incident is still under investigation by the Peoria Police Department and the Peoria County Coroner’s Office.

