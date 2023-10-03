MAPLETON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria County Coroner released the name of the man who was found in a Mapleton lake Monday.

James Henry, 59, of Topeka, was found in a lake Monday after his concerned family members found his car in the area, but were unable to locate him where he was supposed to be fishing.

Peoria County Sheriff’s deputies located his boat partially sunken after searching the lake. After flying a drone over the lake, they were able to locate Henry’s body, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

How and why Henry ended up in the water remains under investigation, but County Coroner Jamie Harwood said no foul play is suspected.