Man who fell from scaffolding identified by Peoria County Coroner

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria County Coroner’s office revealed the identity of a Peoria man who fell 12 feet to his death Friday.

62-year-old Mark D. Russell was painting at the former Trefzger’s building at 3504 N. Prospect Ave. when he fell 12 feet from a scaffolding. Police officers arrived to find Russell on the ground in the parking lot on the south side of the building.

Russell suffered multiple blunt force trauma injuries and head trauma from the fall. He received bystander CPR before being transported to OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in critical condition.

Russell was pronounced deceased at 8:08 p.m. There will be no autopsy and no foul play is suspected to have occurred.

