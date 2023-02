PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– The person who made bomb threats to the Pere Marquette has been indicted.

According to a Grand Jury press release, 30-year-old Val Burks has been indicted with three counts of falsely making a terrorist threat to the famous hotel.

The threats stretch back to January and continued into February before Peoria Police Department’s Special Investigations Division (SID) was able to locate him.

Burks’ arraignment date is set for Thursday.