Man who turned himself in indicted on two counts of first-degree murder

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — After turning himself in for a shooting earlier this month, Orlando Charles Alexander has been indicted on two counts of first-degree murder.

Court documents allege he shot Isaac Payton with a handgun knowing the act would cause death and without lawful justification.

The case has been assigned to Judge Kevin W. Lyons. The assigned state’s attorney is Larry Evans.

Alexander remains in custody and is set to appear for an arraignment appearance on Sept. 16 at 10:30 a.m.

His bond has been set at $1.5 million.