PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria man already indicted on a slew of charges is now facing four more for two instances in 2021.

Deshawn Early, 30, was arrested in September and arrested on 19 charges–including four open warrants–after being identified as a suspect in a shooting in Peoria on Sept. 22

Now, the Circuit Court of the Tenth Judicial Circuit has entered four more charges against Early–two for an incident in October 2021, and two for an incident in November 2021.

According to the bill of indictment, Early committed the charges of aggravated battery and aggravated fleeing and eluding during a traffic stop on Oct. 18, 2021. It is said that Early made physical contact of an insulting or provoking nature with the police officer involved, by hitting the officer with his car as Early drove away from the traffic stop.

Early was told to stop multiple times but fled at a speed at least 21 miles over the speed limit.

A month later, Early allegedly committed domestic battery and aggravated domestic battery when he made threatening physical contact by squeezing the neck of the victim and striking her. This incident occurred on Nov. 13, 2021.

Early is set to appear in court for the November charges on Oct. 19 and the October charges Oct. 20.