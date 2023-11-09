LEWISTOWN, Ill. (WMBD) — The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office responded to County Market in Lewistown Thursday afternoon on a report of a man with a handgun in the cafe area.

Deputies responded just after 12:30 p.m. and engaged in conversation with the armed subject with the use of cover and a ballistic shield, Sheriff Jon Webb said.

At approximately 1:04 p.m., the subject surrendered to the deputies and was taken into custody without incident.

Webb said the subject was transported to Methodist Hospital in Peoria for further evaluation.

There is no further threat as it was an isolated incident, Webb said.