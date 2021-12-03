Man with stolen firearm from 2020 Pinnacle Gun and Ammo burglary arrested Thursday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police recovered a Sig Sauer pistol Thursday that was stolen during a 2020 burglary at the Pinnacle Gun and Ammo shop.

The burglary originally happened on June 1, 2020.

Police records revealed the firearm was recovered during a traffic stop on N. Easton Place. Officers pulled over a vehicle speeding on N. Gale Avenue and I-74, and as they approached the vehicle, they spotted open cannabis in the vehicle’s center console.

After investigating, a magazine and the stolen gun were also recovered in the backseat.

Officers arrested 28-year-old Brandon Ellis for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, not having a FOID card, possession of a stolen firearm, possession and delivery of cannabis between 500-2,000 grams, and armed violence.

Also arrested was Demario Gordon, 29, the driver of the vehicle.

He was cited for speeding 15-20 over the posted speed limit, driving on a suspended license, operating an uninsured vehicle, and possession of cannabis by a driver between 500 and 2,000 grams.

Both men have been booked in the Peoria County Jail.