Managing your finances during COVID-19

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — With many of us stuck at home with more free time, financial advisors are saying now is a good time to focus on personal finances and not get too caught up in unnecessary spending.

Manager of financial planning at Country Financial, Joe Buhrmann says to keep a close eye on how much you are saving vs how much you are spending.

Just because you are saving money by not going out to eat or shopping at the store doesn’t necessarily mean you should go and spend it on something else.

Getting a document of how much money you are bringing in and how much money you owe is also beneficial.

Buhrmann says to picture how you would like your financial situation to look in the future and act on it now when free-time is readily available.

“Now is really the perfect time to really reflect backwards and look forwards and look at developing that plan, meet with a trusted professional and focus on those things that you can control,” said Burhmann.

There are still plenty of financial advisers still meeting with people virtually, don’t be afraid to reach out to them for guidance.

