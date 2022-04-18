NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Normal Police are looking to identify suspects shooting airsoft guns while driving through the community.

According to a Normal Police Facebook post, officers are looking for the owner of a black sedan, and any information on individuals shooting airsoft guns at vehicles or pedestrians.

The post states, “These may sound like harmless incidents and may be put off as kids having fun, but that is far from the truth.”

These airsoft gun shootings are similar to incidents that both Normal and Bloomington police reported last summer.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Normal Police at 309-454-9535 or cso@npd.org.