NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — “Manhunt Monday” continues, and the Normal Police Department (NPD) asked for the public’s help in identifying suspects in a retail theft investigation.

According to the weekly Facebook post, multiple female suspects went to the Van Maur in Normal. They arrived in a blue Toyota Sienna minivan, and stole more than $100 in merchandise.





The pictured women are suspects in a retail theft investigation, according to a “Manhunt Monday” Facebook Post from NPD.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Ian Briggs at (309) 454-9535 or ibriggs@normal.org.