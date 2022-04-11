NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The Normal Police Department posted another “Manhunt Monday” alert on Facebook.

This week, they are looking for two suspects, pictured below, in a credit card fraud investigation.

According to the post, on March 23, the suspects stole the business credit card from a local business office. Then, they used the stolen card to spend more than $2,000 at the Bloomington Walmart.

The Normal Police Department is looking for the above suspects in a credit card fraud investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jon Cleveland at (309) 454-9535 or jcleveland@normal.org.