PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A touring ABBA tribute band is coming to the Peoria Civic Center on Oct. 18.

According to a press release, MANIA, formerly known as ABBA MANIA, was formed in 1999 and has been bringing the music of the Swedish ‘Supergroup’ to millions of fans.

The band has been touring since 2009 and has performed more than 400 shows. They have performed in Australia, France, Denmark, Belgium, Spain, South Africa, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea, The United Kingdom, and the United States.

Tickets will go on sale on April 18 and will be available at the Toyota Box Office and online at ticketmaster.com.