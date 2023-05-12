PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — A Manito man will be sentenced June 29 for killing a woman in 2021 and then setting her house on fire.

Matthew R. Null, 41, was found guilty Thursday after a three-day trial in Tazewell County Circuit Court on charges of murder, aggravated arson, possession of stolen firearms and other lesser counts in connection with the April 10, 2021, fire in the 200 block of Gunion Avenue in Pekin.

Prosecutors said Null had strangled Kailey Windish. A person, not Null, had located the 31-year-old woman inside of her home that day after trying to send her a text message.

When the person went to check on Windish, he noticed smoke coming from her room.

It was determined by an autopsy that Windish had died prior to the fire, according to court records.

When sentenced by Chief Tazewell County Circuit Judge Chris Doscotch, Null faces at least 20 and possibly decades more behind bars.