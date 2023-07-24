PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Chip Davis will be bringing the Mannheim Steamroller to Peoria to celebrate over 35 years of the annual Christmas concert tour.

A Civic Center press release confirms Davis will be performing on December 21. It is the longest-running concert tour in the entertainment industry.

“I remember when I came out with my first Christmas album in 1984 followed by our first tour. Back then, many in the music industry said focusing on Christmas just wouldn’t work,” said Davis.

“Now, over 35 years later, we are still going strong. I want to thank our fans for making us part of their holiday tradition, especially after the hardships of the last few years. Today we often see multi-generational families join us during the holidays each year.”

The show will feature classic Christmas songs from the Mannheim Steamroller holiday albums. MagicSpace Entertainment will co-produce with Davis.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, July 28 starting at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at Ticketmaster or in person at the Toyota Box Office.