Mantino man arrested in connection to deadly Pekin fire

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — A Mantino man was arrested Tuesday, April 13 after police said he started a fire that killed a 31-year-old woman.

Pekin Police said 39-year-old Matthew R. Null is responsible for a residential fire near the intersection of Gunion Ave. and Powers Ave. that happened on Saturday, April 10. After firefighters extinguished the fire, they found a dead woman inside.

The victim has been identified as Kailey J. Windish, 31, of Pekin, by coroner Charles R. Hanley.

Investigators were able to tie Null to the fire after thoroughly investigating the incident. Null was arrested for first-degree murder, concealment of a homicidal death, felony theft, fraud, arson, and unlawful use of weapons.

Those with questions about the incident are encouraged to contact the Tazewell County States Attorney’s Office directly at (309) 477-2205.